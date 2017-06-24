Charlton new boy Tariqe Fosu: West Ham star is a role model for me – agent advised Robinson that he could be in mould of Ademola Lookman

Tariqe Fosu is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Michail Antonio – revealing the West Ham United winger was a role model when he was growing up in South London.

Fosu, 21, signed a two-year deal with Charlton at the end of last week, the League One outfit negotiating a compensation package with Reading for the out-of-contract youngster.

The Royals had offered Wandsworthborn Fosu fresh terms but he opted to end over a decade with the Berskhire club to join the Addicks.

Antonio, 27, started off his career at Tooting & Mitcham before he got his big break in the professional game at Reading. He went on to star for Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest before a £7million move to West Ham in September 2015.

“I knew Michail growing up – he was a lot older than me but a good role model to look up to,” said Tootingraised Fosu. “Hopefully I can follow in his footsteps. We still speak now and then. He helps me.”

Fosu looked like he might get his own shot at becoming a Reading regular when he produced an impressive 60-minute display in a 3-0 win over Derby on May 2 2015.

But instead of the 2015-16 campaign being a launchpad at the Madejski Stadium, Fosu ended up out on loan at Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley. He said: “You always want to play for the team you come through at, but sometimes things don’t work as planned.

“I went out on loan and gained a lot of experience. I matured as a player. It’s just about pushing on and focusing on a new challenge.

“Charlton is a massive club with a good manager as well. He’s produced a lot of young players and likes to play the right way.

“I knew Callum Harriott [before he moved from Charlton to Reading], Joe Aribo and Karlan Ahearne-Grant – just from playing football around the area.”

Fosu scored five goals in 14 starts -plus 19 substitute outings – during a season-long loan at Colchester United in League Two last time around.

“The manager here told me that he had seen me play and knows what I can do,” said Fosu.

“Football is a lot of ups and downs but I learned a lot at Colchester – the manager and assistant helped me so much. It was a good season, we were unlucky not to get into the play-offs. We only missed out by a point.”

Robinson said initially Fosu was recommended to him by Ademola Lookman’s agent. He explained: “I knew him right away because I’d watched a lot of Reading under-23s in the past and the boy had caught the eye. At Colchester he was probably one of the best players on the pitch.

“He is quick, dynamic and his clips on YouTube don’t show the full package. You just have to see his potential. “When you are signing a 30-year-old winger in Mark Marshall then bringing in a 21-year-old for the future is just as important for me.

“The club needs stability and to add English players who can grow and evolve. He is one who could be a really big asset for us in years to come.

“Tariqe gets excited about beating people. He doesn’t want to play safe – too many players nowadays are safe.

“This kid has got a desire to beat people. Fans need to understand he is going to lose it but we’ve got to make sure we have the right mentality to keep encouraging him to keep trying to beat people.

“He’s got a little bit of arrogance about him, but in a good way.”