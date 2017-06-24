Saturday, June 24, 2017
David Livermore has daily reminder of coaching achievement – Lions assistant boss reveals he hit target well ahead of schedule

By Richard Cawley -
Neil Harris with assistant David Livermore Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall assistant manager David Livermore has a daily reminder of passing his UEFA Pro Licence – revealing his certificate is next to his bed, writes Richard Cawley.

Lions boss Neil Harris and his righthand man both gained their badge at St George’s Park last week.

“You’re talking about 10 years of being on courses,” said Livermore. “You are doing them at the back end of your playing career. I’ve got my certificate by the side of my bed – they give it to you framed.

“I look at it every morning and feel really proud of what I’ve achieved.

“It’s a great honour. There are only something like 300 Pro Licence holders of the English version.

“It’s certainly hard work trying to do that along with trying to win football matches at a weekend.

“I had a target to achieve my Pro Licence before I was 40 and I’m a little bit ahead of time – three years to be exact.”

Richard Cawley
