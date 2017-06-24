Millwall assistant David Livermore on why fixtures don’t matter and back-to-back shortened summers for Lions players

David Livermore had hoped Millwall would get a home game on the opening day of the 2017-18 Championship campaign – but had no other complaints about the fixture breakdown.

The Lions go to Nottingham Forest on August 5 before three successive home fixtures at The Den – Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town following after a Carabao Cup tie against Stevenage.

Forest have not lost an opening day game at home in the second tier since August 1955, winning eight and drawing five.

Millwall assistant boss Livermore said: “Going away is probably not ideal, you would want to be at home to start with. But it doesn’t really matter, does it? When we first got promoted to the Championship in 2001 we started with an opener at home and beat Norwich 4-0. We went away a week later and lost 4-0 at Birmingham!

“Forest away in the first game is a very, very tough fixture but one we can all be excited about. It’s a great place to go and play football. I expect them to be stronger this season. Mark Warburton is a very talented English manager.

“Then we have three in a row at home, which is nice. We know our home form is going to be crucial this season.

“August is a tough month where you’re potentially playing seven games. We’ve got four at home, possibly five if we get through in the cup. That has been quite friendly towards us.

“Being at home against Wolves on Boxing Day is great. You don’t want to be travelling to the other end of the country.

“Then we have Queens Park Ranger at home [December 30] which is interesting for various reasons, with Ollie [Ian Holloway] coming back to The Den.”

Livermore’s old club Hull City are one of the three clubs to make the drop down from the Premier League – along with Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

But it remains to be seen which is best equipped to have a crack at bouncing straight back.

“You’d expect the ones with the bigger budgets to be the ones challenging, even if it doesn’t guarantee success,” said Livermore. “Of course it is an advantage.

“The interesting ones will be the North-East clubs. It’s difficult to pinpoint anyone as favourites. If Steve Bruce gets it right at a big club like Aston Villa then you have to expect them to be in the mix.

“Derby have had Gary Rowett go in there and he is a very capable young manager. Birmingham City, under Harry Redknapp, you just don’t know how they are going to fare.”

What leaps out from the schedule is a difficult run from November 18 to Boxing Day which sees trips to Sunderland, Fulham, Aston Villa and Derby County along with home games against Hull City, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

“What a great challenge for us,” is Livermore’s response. “We’re going to some really big clubs. Our players will be excited when they look at the fixtures. They’ll relish that challenge.”

For the second summer in a row it has been a shortened off-season for Millwall – with the major sweetener that this time around they managed to win the League One play-off final against Bradford City to end a two-year stay at that level.

The Lions report back for pre-season training on Monday, although the first two days are set to be taken up with fitness tests.

“Probably back-to-back summers of that doesn’t help in terms of short breaks,” said Livermore.

“We’ve had about five weeks off which I wouldn’t say is optimal, probably six weeks is. But then having eight weeks off means the players get de-trained quite a lot and you have to adapt your pre-season a bit.

“They’ve had two or three weeks of nice rest and then back onto their offseason programmes to prepare for pre-season. I’m sure the players would have liked more time off, as players you always do!”