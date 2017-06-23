Friday, June 23, 2017
Millwall winger to report back later for pre-season training

By Richard Cawley -
0
463
New Zealand's Kip Colvey in action against Northern Ireland's Shane Ferguson during the international friendly match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday June 2, 2017. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior permission, please contact PA Images for further information.

Shane Ferguson will report back to pre-season a week later than his Millwall team-mates due to international exertions for Northern Ireland.

The left-winger’s campaign only ended after a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan on June 10. He featured 52 times for the Lions as they won promotion.

“Our season went over and then Fergie’s went another couple of weeks over,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris. “He will take another week off and maybe will be involved in our friendly at Dartford.

“We have to be careful with players who have gone past the end of the season.”

Millwall’s squad report back on Monday as they gear up for life in the Championship.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

