Millwall winger to report back later for pre-season training

Shane Ferguson will report back to pre-season a week later than his Millwall team-mates due to international exertions for Northern Ireland.

The left-winger’s campaign only ended after a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan on June 10. He featured 52 times for the Lions as they won promotion.

“Our season went over and then Fergie’s went another couple of weeks over,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris. “He will take another week off and maybe will be involved in our friendly at Dartford.

“We have to be careful with players who have gone past the end of the season.”

Millwall’s squad report back on Monday as they gear up for life in the Championship.