CultureClash Theatre’s school work to tackle lack of diversity in the industry

James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre column for The Mercury

Back in February the Labour Party launched an inquiry into working-class representation in the arts in order to address a loss of potential talent from certain sectors of society. The announcement followed the publication of research last year which identified a “class ceiling” within the performing arts, with middle-class actors dominating the industry and working-class performers paid less.

The inquiry, called Acting Up – Breaking the Class Ceiling in the Performing Arts, was launched to investigate working-class representation on screen and on stage as well as in backstage roles such as writers, technicians, producers, directors and designers.

Launching the inquiry, shadow culture secretary Tom Watson said “Britain’s performing arts are one of the jewels in our creative crown, but at the moment jobs in this industry, whether on screen or backstage, are inaccessible for too many people from less well-off and diverse backgrounds.”

Last week, Labour MP Tracy Brabin continued the discussion when she commented on the lack of diverse performers in the industry, suggesting that improving theatre in education (TiE) will be key to diversifying drama school applicants. “Schools can’t afford it now” she said, “[but] companies can go into schools and see young people who have not been pre-programmed yet, so if TiE comes back and if you can get it to be completely diverse, as [those children] grow up it doesn’t become so shocking that there are people from all backgrounds doing a play.”

Jenny Sealey artistic director of disability arts company Graeae, has said that she developed her craft working in TiE and called for it to be championed more today. “There used to be a national association of youth theatres and the Arts Council cut it and it’s a shame. TiE – bring it back, it wasn’t broken.”

There is no doubt that much of the problem starts when the potential arts practitioners of the future are at school. Without an awareness of the careers available and access to suitable role models, the ambition to work in the arts is not given the chance to flourish. Drama schools can run as many initiatives as they like to diversify their intake and attract greater numbers of students from lower income or culturally diverse backgrounds, but if the desire and understanding is not there from an early age then application numbers will remain low.

At the moment I am working with CultureClash Theatre in a particularly visionary local school, Charlton Manor Primary, where we have the opportunity to work with a number of year 5 pupils every week. They are from a range of social, economic and cultural backgrounds, and as well as acting they are getting the chance to visit the theatre and understand the industry as a whole. There is no suggestion that they will all go on to work in the arts, and nor should they, but there is every likelihood that at least one of the children we are currently working with will pursue a career in the arts – something which, without a partnership between school and theatre, could never have happened.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre