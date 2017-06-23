Military displays and fun at free Armed Forces Day on Saturday in Woolwich

A day with displays by the Kings Royal Troop horses, a veteran parade, sports and funfair rides aims to bring the community together.

Greenwich’s free annual Great Get Together and Armed Forces Day is to be held in the stunning location of the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich on Saturday (24). The national annual celebration is an opportunity for people to say thanks to the soldiers, sailors, airmen and women including regulars, reservists, cadets and veterans for the work they do.

The summer community celebration, packed full of free family fun in Woolwich includes a minute silence to remember the victims of the recent terror atrocities in London and Manchester. It will also be to pay tribute to MP Jox Cox who was murdered by a right wing fanatic a year ago

The event from 11am until 6pm includes a display from the Kings Royal Troop horse regiment which is based at Woolwich, a veteran parade accompanied by a live band, stunt motorbike and quad bike displays and a live music stage showcasing performers from across the borough. There is also to be a historic naval gun display, historical re-enactments in addition to attractions including birds of prey, owls, an alpaca as well as sheep and ducks.

The activities on offer include drumming and craft workshops, a military zone, laser quest, inflatables, sports taster sessions, mini double decker bus rides and fairground rides plus there is a dedicated under-fives area.

The Greenwich campus of London South East Colleges is organising flash mob dance performances throughout the day and a variety of ‘have a go’ workshops including the chance to try out car maintenance and nail art.

Councillor Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich council, said: “The Great Get Together and Armed Forces Day is one of the annual highlights in the Royal Borough of Greenwich’s events calendar, bringing together thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds. This year our free fun family day out has added poignancy and importance. Events like these demonstrate our strong community spirit by allowing people to come together and enjoy themselves, and showing that attacks which seek to divide us actually bring us closer together.”

Chief of Defence staff Sir Stuart Peach, said: “I am delighted to see people across the UK coming together to mark Armed Forces Day. The day is a chance for people to say thank you to the extraordinary men and women, stationed across the globe who dedicate their lives to defending their country and keeping British people safe.”

Security checks will be in place so visitors are advised to arrive early to avoid queues and to keep bags to a minimum. No dogs will be allowed on site except for assistance dogs and no alcohol is permitted.

People are advised to travel by public transport but car parking is available on site for £7 on the day or £5 if booked in advance online.

For the latest event updates visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/greatgettogether