Greenwich+Docklands International Festival tonight’s spectacular launch and car free Sunday

A town centre is to go car free for people to enjoy an outdoor arts festival as part of a council’s action to promote clean air.

A spectacular with luminous 3.5 metre horses by the Cutty Sark in Greenwich is to launch the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF) tonight. The free event in Cutty Sark Gardens is to kick off at 10pm.

The festival famed for bringing spectacular outdoor shows with giant moving sculptures, pyrotechnics and global performers to locations across Greenwich borough is to run until Saturday July 8. The majority of the events are free.

Greenwich council is organising a car free day on Sunday as part of its Low Emission Neighbourhood work. Streets in Greenwich town centre are to close to traffic to give more space for people to enjoy the free performances and entertainments. Shows will be staged in College Approach and northern parts of King William Street and Greenwich Church Street. These roads will close and their will be detours around the town from 6am until midnight.

GDIF’s free opening night extravaganza on Friday is to be staged under the gaze of the Cutty Sark’s famous figurehead is to be FierS à Cheval by French street theatre ensemble Compagnie des Quidams. The equine themed show is to feature nine, luminous, 3.5m high inflatable horses.

This year the festival is to showcase eight newly commissioned productions and there is to be a return of its popular reinvention of the historic Greenwich Fair – a tradition banned 160 years ago for scandalising Victorian London. The fair is to bring more than 30 free productions outdoor sites across Maritime Greenwich from Friday(23) until Sunday (25). This year it also to celebrate Fair the 20th anniversary of Greenwich’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage site and so for the first time there will be performances at the top of Greenwich Park Hill maximising its panoramic views of Canary Wharf and the capital.

Highlights of the fair include new shows from South Korea including one with a hypnotic column of water by Creative Group SUM BI and Skagt (The Shaft) by Antwerp based arts group Captain Boomer the company famously responsible for bringing a life-sized sperm whale installation to the Greenwich foreshore in 2013. There is also to be events marking the the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Thamesmead is also to see some of the action on the streets with site specific promenade performances of Belonging(s) highlighting the communities regeneration by Tilted Productions in association with Greenwich Dance,

The finale featuring giant chromatic wheels and a new soundtrack by British Asian composer Shri Sriram in The Colour of Light by French arts group Compagnie Off is to be staged on Saturday July 8 from 8.45pm in No 1 Street on the Royal Arsenal Riverside Site. The show to launch the production’s tour is free.

Unusual locations are also to be animated as part of the free All Roads Lead to Woolwich which is to see outdoor theatre, dance and music from groups such as Avant Garde Dance Company, Rosie Kay Dance Company and Arensky Chamber Orchestra from Thursday July 6 until Saturday July 8.

GDIF artistic director Bradley Hemmings, who was the co-artistic director for the opening ceremony for the 2012 Paralympic Games said “Even for a festival that has always prided itself on breaking new ground, this year’s programme offers something different; whether being transported to a cinematic waterfront world of dockworkers and dreams of a promised land; plunging into the depths of the earth; encountering exquisite South Korean choreography in a column of water or being caught up in a exuberant techno parade in Woolwic ; – GDIF 2017 offers outdoor theatre adventures for everyone”.

GDIF now in its 22nd year is part of the Royal Greenwich Festivals co ordinated by the council. Councillor Sizwe James the cabinet member for transport, said: “The GDIF team know how to put on a fantastic show and we want people to be able to move around key streets in Greenwich town centre freely, so they can enjoy this amazing outdoor experience even more.”

PAID FOR SHOWS

. A View from the Bridge at Peninsula Quays Greenwich Peninsula from

The UK premiere of acclaimed Belgian company De Roovers’ adapt ion of Arthur Miller’s tragic masterpiece about dock workers and illegal migrants in search of the American dream.

Thursday 22 June-Sunday 25 June Tickets for the events from 9pm cost £15 of £12

. Museum of the Moon at the Old Royal Observatory Garden in Greenwich Park from Friday June 23 until Sunday June 25. The show with seven metre diameter internally lit sculpture by UK artist Luke Jerram is to feature a fusion of lunar imagery and sound design created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

Tickets for shows at 10pm and 11pm cost £10.

. Rear View by IOU Theatre featuring a bus offering a journey inverse its to begin at a life drawing class at the Eltham Centre in Archery Road.

Tickets for the events which are to run from Thursday June 29 and Sunday July 2 cost £10

. Belongings in Thamesmead from Thursday July 6 until Saturday July 8. Tickets are free for Thamesmead residents and otherwise cost £10 each

