‘Young people often get a bad rap, but many of them have much to teach us’

Each of the many disasters to hit London in the past few weeks has had their defining moments.

We saw the man clutching his pint as he fled the London Bridge attack and heard of Imam Mohammed Mahmoud calming the crowd following the terrorist attack on the Finsbury Park mosque worshippers in the early hours of Monday morning.

A defining moment for me came last week when I learned that Ines Alves, 16, sat her chemistry GCSE in her pyjamas having fled the flames of Grenfell Tower the night beforehand. What spirit and class she showed.

Young people often get a bad rap in the media, particularly millennials, the 18-34-year olds who are stereotyped as lazy or entitled. But many of them have much to teach us. One young Muslim colleague who now lives in the Middle East said about the Finsbury Park attack: “It’s sad. I grew up in London and back then the best thing about it was how inclusive it was. “There was a real sense of community and respect for other cultures.”

That was the most common sense I’d heard about divided London, and what I remember growing up in Brixton and Herne Hill.

And although social media came alive to the fact that Jeremy Corbyn’s son Tommy resembles actor Elijah Wood, this young man and his two brothers will have doubtlessly helped to re-shape the Labour Party’s political and communications approach.

For years, both major parties created policies to please older people as they are more likely to vote. The June 8 election saw a turnout of 18 to 24-year-olds of 66.4 per cent compared to 43 per cent in 2015.

The good thing is that when youth shape the agenda, it changes from what Daily Mail readers want to issues such as reducing debt and making education a priority.

Raising children is a chore on occasion, the sleepless nights, the stinky bottoms, the rows with your partner as you negotiate who will get up at 3am to watch a tiny baldy guzzle milk.

Yet, as they grow, your kids can shape our worlds in profound ways. My sons as teenagers have introduced me to grime, baseline and hip-hop music on car journeys. Sometimes when my son leaves the car on the school run my heart rate is so raised by the repetitive beat that I need a moment in an oxygen mask.

Or I’m so depressed by the woes of the Grime singers that I want to weep tears of bullets, or I’m enlightened by the rapped lyrics and spend the morning trying to persuade my colleagues that Stormzy really is as good as Shakespeare.

My sons have opened my eyes to the fact that university campuses harbour just as many people taking drugs as housing estates, yet the police seem less interested in folks with A-stars and wealthy parents And they’ve taught me that if we let rich foreigners buy up all our housing stock in London, my boys will be living at home until they’re 50.

Personally, I can’t take the recycling, the endless whirr of the washing machine, their friends who stay over in massive man heaps in the living room; not until I’m 100, anyway. Whether it’s our children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, step-kids, friends’ offspring or god children, young people will always inspire us.

Empathy from them is just one emoji away. And if there's an exam to be sat, like the amazing Jeremy Corbyn young people had the night after Grenfell Tower, they'll be there.