Frank de Boer on verge of becoming Crystal Palace boss – and will keep existing coaching staff

Inter Milan's manager Frank De Boer during the International Champions Cup match at Thomond Park, Limerick.

Frank de Boer’s brother has confirmed that the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss is very close to becoming Crystal Palace’s new manager.

The news broke yesterday that the decorated Dutch international was closing in on filling the vacancy at Selhurst Park.

And Ronald de Boer, who played alongside his brother in the national side, told talkSPORT: “I know they are talking. I think it’s just about little terms, the coaching staff etc. I don’t see any problems, but it’s not up to me to say it is a done deal.”

“Hopefully they round things up soon.

“He is very excited. It’s the biggest league – everyone is watching the Premier League.

“You can do something really, if you have the chance. There is money involved, you can buy players.

“Frank stands for his football to be attractive but pressing high up. Make sure the ball most time stays on the ground. He has to know the players and what system fits those players.

“It’s important he has a six week pre-season so he can know the players better.

But de Boer said there was no chance he would join his sibling in SE25.

“No. I will be on the phone regularly. I will do my TV work in Holland. He will do it with the coaching staff who are already there.”

