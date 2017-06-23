Friday, June 23, 2017
Chelsea FC to donate their Community Shield match fee to Grenfell...

Chelsea FC to donate their Community Shield match fee to Grenfell Tower disaster fund

By Paul Lagan -
0
413
The Blues are planning to donate their match fee for the Community Shield encounter with Arsenal on August 6 to the Grenfell Tower disaster fund.
Along with opponents Arsenal and McDonalds, the FA is hoping that £1.25million will be raised to support the victims of the fire.

Supporters attending the Community Shield will also have the opportunity to add to the funds raised by donating an optional £5 when they purchase their match ticket from the club.

The club said: “We believe this year’s Community Shield will provide an opportunity for football to play its part in helping to bring some relief to the families affected by the fire.”

Chairman Bruce Buck said: “It was with profound shock and sorrow we learnt of the tragedy that befell so many people in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea last week. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives and our deepest sympathy goes out to anybody who may have suffered in any way due to the dreadful fire at Grenfell Tower.

“I believe it is appropriate and timely that the first major football match involving top-flight clubs to take place in our city since the tragedy will be dedicated in such a way to the victims, and to the enormous number of heroes of the rescue operation, especially given this occasion’s long history of being played for the benefit of the wider community and people in need of support. We at Chelsea Football Club hope this Community Shield match with Arsenal will provide such support once again.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Paul Lagan
http://www.londonnewsonline.co.uk
Paul Lagan is a highly experienced journalist with more than 30 years experience in regional print and digital journalism. Paul has worked as a sports reporter, sub-editor, chief sub-editor and production editor at Newsquest South London, overseeing the implementation of their suite of award-winning websites. As well as a specialist sports reporter covering Chelsea FC for the London Weekly News group of newspapers, Paul is also a sub-editor at the South London Press.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Chelsea FC to donate their Community Shield match fee to Grenfell...