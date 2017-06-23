Friday, June 23, 2017
Chief executives of the City of London, Westminster, Southwark and Brent working together to support those affected by Grenfell Tower fire

By Shuz Azam -
Processed 23-02-15 - Week 09 - Sir Steve Bullock - new

A statement from Sir Steve Bullock announcing that Barry Quirk, Chief Executive, is to provide interim leadership support to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: “London local government is working together to support the people affected by the horrific consequences of the Grenfell Tower fire. Since late last week, the Chief Executives of the City of London, Westminster, Southwark, Brent and other senior officers, have been working as part of the Grenfell Tower Response Team to support the victims, their families, and those who have lost their homes.

“Today I have agreed that our Chief Executive, Barry Quirk, will join them to help stabilise the managerial structures of Kensington & Chelsea council, following the resignation of  Kensington & Chelsea Chief Executive, Nicholas Holgate. This will be a temporary arrangement while a replacement chief officer for Kensington & Chelsea is identified and appointed. We have well-established processes for internal leadership cover here in Lewisham and expect Barry’s new responsibilities to last for a very short period. I therefore do not intend to make any changes to our own structures at this time.

“I am incredibly proud of the support Lewisham has shown to the people of Kensington and Chelsea following the disaster. 11 members of Lewisham Council staff have supported residents who were made homeless by the fire and helped run rest centres. We stand ready to offer further support along with our fellow boroughs across London.”

