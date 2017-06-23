‘I’ll have to give up work if after school clubs close’

Parents say plans to axe after-school and holiday clubs for their autistic children will have a catastrophic impact on many families lives.

Drumbeat School which provides services for children with severe autistic spectrum disorder with high-level needs has advised parents its after-school and holiday clubs will have to change in September due to funding issues. Executive headteacher Marie Neave from the school which has sites in Downham at Roundtable Road and at Brockley in Revelon Road, told parents in a letter that Lewisham council had “taken the difficult decision that from September 1 that they will no longer be able to fund their after-school clubs.”

However a spokeswoman from the council told the South London Press: “We are talking with the school and parents to try and find a solution.”

Proposals have been made to meet the funding crisis which include axing the after- school club at the school’s Brockley site and the commissioning of a new holiday club service which would only half days. Nigel Kersey who is a parent of a pupil at the school, said: “If these plans go ahead the effect could be catastrophic.

“The safety of parents and children would be of major concern as some of the children can have violent incidences. Many parents will have to give up work. The move will have an impact on social services in due course.

Mum Clair Seiler, said: “I am a working mum and the loss of the clubs will probably mean I will have to give up work.

“My daughter Ariella is severely autistic. She is 12 but still needs basic hygiene help with everything and we have had some violent incidences. No children’s clubs would be able to accommodate her as she needs specialist care. If I stopped working I would be in the position of seeking council accommodation and other financial support.

“The loss of the after-school clubs will completely destroy my family and many others.

“Some of these children are very challenging to care for parents really do need a break – it’s not easy.

“I think if this move goes ahead there will be a rise in families seeking residential places for their children or requests for them to be put into care because they can’t cope.”

Another mum said: “The closure will have a terrible impact for us – we are really very distraught about it. Our son is 17 he is much bigger and stronger than me now and we have had a number of incidences.

“It is quite unsafe for me to be with him alone. If he stays on at the after-school club and returns around 5.15pm then his dad is home by then and can help.

“If the holiday clubs are only for half days, many people will have to give up their jobs.”

A spokeswoman from the council told South London Press: “Drumbeat’s after-school club could not continue to be funded in the way that it was.

“The council stepped in as an interim measure to keep the service going while a review of the service was undertaken and options were explored to find a long-term solution.

“The council is continuing to talk with Drumbeat, other special schools and parents about the future of after school provision.”