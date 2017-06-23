Barry Quirk appointed interim Head of Paid Service in succession to Nicholas Holgate at Kensington and Chelsea

Barry Quirk is appointed interim Head of Paid Service at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

The Leader of the Council, Cllr Nick Paget-Brown, yesterday (Thursday 22 June) invited Barry Quirk, the chief executive of Lewisham Borough Council, to act as an interim ‘Head of Paid Service’ for the Royal Borough in succession to Nicholas Holgate, who is stepping down. This is a temporary arrangement while a replacement Town Clerk for the borough is identified and appointed.

Cllr Paget-Brown said: “I am extremely grateful to the Mayor of Lewisham for enabling Barry Quirk to join Kensington and Chelsea. Barry is London’s most experienced chief executive. With his deep professional experience, I am pleased that he will be able to lead our staff at this critical time. This will be particularly important as we recover from the grief and sorrow caused by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.”

Barry Quirk said: “The Royal Borough has a long and proud record of excellent services and strong community relations. I am keen to play a part in helping the Council’s staff over the immediate future.”