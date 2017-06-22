Green topping off for sports centre by athletic track with indoor skate park

A milestone in the creation of a multi-sports centre by an outdoor athletics track and award winning watery oasis was celebrated.

Wild flower seeds were scattered on the green roof at the topping out ceremony for Sutcliffe Park multi sports centre on Thursday July 21. The event marked the completion of the walls and roof of the development which is on track to open next January. The building and associated landscaping have been designed to complement nearby Sutcliffe Park flood alleviation scheme which is a designated nature reserve.

Greenwich council’s development by the popular outdoor running track off Eltham Road is to feature a host of first class features. These include a six lane, 60 metre sprint track plus run off, full provision for long, triple and high jumps, an indoor throwing cage and netting for discus, hammer and shot put and a weights training area tailored to athletics participants.

There is also to be an indoor BMX/skate park as well as a ‘clip and climb’ climbing hall with different climbing ability levels in addition to spaces for groups to train in. The development is also to have an outdoor covered area to support learning in the nature reserve, a cafe, outside children’s play area and toilets for park users

Councillor Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council and councillor Denise Scott-McDonald along with residents from the Friends of Sutcliffe Park attended the event which included the scattering of wild flower on the building’s roof.

Cllr Scott-McDonald the cabinet member responsible for well being, said: “The Sutcliffe Park leisure centre will offer first rate facilities for local people, and we’re hoping that they go on to inspire some of our young people to be future Olympians, with both climbing and skateboarding having recently been added as Olympic sports.

“With no other indoor skate parks for miles – indeed, very few in the country – there are few high quality indoor tracks like this in the country, and I am delighted that we will be able to offer a very unique facility for residents and athletes from further afield to enjoy. I look forward to coming back again in a few months to see the centre complete.”

John Briggs, the vice chair of the Friends of Sutcliffe Park, said: “The friends are always keen to attract more visitors to this wonderful park, with its lovely ponds and landscaping, and the new leisure centre certainly adds to what’s on offer for local people of all ages, with such marvellous facilities planned. We were very keen to ensure as much biodiversity was preserved as possible and are very happy with the sustainable elements that have been incorporated to the designs, such as the outdoor classroom for young learners and the green roof.”

All activities and facilities at the new centre will be accessible for people with disabilities in line with the council’s commitment made as part of its Olympic and Paralympic legacy.

The new multi-sports centre is planned to open in January 2018.