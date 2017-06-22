Millwall left waiting to complete Jed Wallace deal due to technicality at Wolves end

Millwall’s deal to sign Jed Wallace has been delayed due to a technicality between the winger and Wolves.

The Lions agreed a fee for the 23-year-old a while ago but were waiting for the wideman to return from his summer holiday to add him to their list of close-season recruits.

It was expected that Wallace would sign today and complete a permanent move to The Den, where he impressed on loan in the last campaign and was part of the Millwall squad celebrating promotion to the Championship in May.

But the South London Press has been told the hold-up is nothing to do with the Lions, who have sorted personal terms with the former Portsmouth man.