Thursday, June 22, 2017
Millwall left waiting to complete Jed Wallace deal due to technicality at...

Millwall left waiting to complete Jed Wallace deal due to technicality at Wolves end

By Richard Cawley -
0
2642
Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall’s deal to sign Jed Wallace has been delayed due to a technicality between the winger and Wolves.

The Lions agreed a fee for the 23-year-old a while ago but were waiting for the wideman to return from his summer holiday to add him to their list of close-season recruits.

It was expected that Wallace would sign today and complete a permanent move to The Den, where he impressed on loan in the last campaign and was part of the Millwall squad celebrating promotion to the Championship in May.

But the South London Press has been told the hold-up is nothing to do with the Lions, who have sorted personal terms with the former Portsmouth man.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall left waiting to complete Jed Wallace deal due to technicality at...