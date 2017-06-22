Charlton boss on keeper’s future as he admits squad needs better balance

Karl Robinson has spoken about the need to get a better balance to Charlton’s squad – with his rebuilding plans still nowhere near complete.

The Addicks have signed Bradford City duo Billy Clarke and Mark Marshall as well as Reading youngster Tariqe Fosu.

Charlton are still in the market for a right-back to provide cover and competition to Chris Solly.

“I look at the squad and it is still short,” said Robinson. “In the full-back area, if we get an injury. I want another wide player.

“What has happened over the years is that we’ve probably signed six or seven centre-halves, we’ve had a lot of players in a certain position. What I’m trying to do is get an even spread so that if we have an injury crisis we have someone to step in for every position and not have a depreciation in performance.”

Another area which is food for thought for Robinson is the goalkeeping department.

Dillon Phillips had a taste of first-team action last year but the vast majority of the 2016-17 campaign saw on-loan Norwich stopper Declan Rudd starting.

“We’re searching all options – whether we do a permanent or a loan,” said Robinson. “We’re trying to find the two best keepers working together and pushing together.

“At the moment Dillon is my number one. I’ve got no-one else in the building. He is a great character. I’ve been very transparent with him. I know what he needs. I think he does need to play more games but we’ve got to make sure that’s right.”