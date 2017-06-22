Charlton striker on his way out of the Valley – but salaries could scupper other outgoing deals

Charlton striker Igor Vetokele is set to join Sint-Truiden for the 2017-18 season – but it is not clear yet whether it will be a loan or a permanent switch.

It matters little in the grander scheme of things, with both clubs owned by Roland Duchatelet. The Belgian outfit are his hometown club.

Vetokele is contracted to the Addicks until the summer of 2019 but failed to deliver on early promise shown when he was signed from FC Copenhagen in July 2014.

Last season saw him initially join Zulte-Waregem before switching to Sint-Truiden in the January transfer window.

He scored nine goals in 34 appearances in all competitions last season.

Charlton are keen to reduce the squad size but the hangover of costly overseas flops like Naby Sarr are difficult to shift off the wagebill. The French centre-back, 22, featured 22 times for Red Star in Ligue 2 last season but still has a contract which runs until 2020.

The Addicks would also listen to offers for Jorge Teixeira, the highest earner at the club. While no fault of his own that the Portuguese was handed a lucrative long-term package when he signed as they battled relegation, the numbers involved in a move out do not add up.

Manager Karl Robinson has made three summer signings with Billy Clarke and Tariqe Fosu costing money to sign from Bradford City and Reading. Mark Marshall was a free transfer capture from the Bantams.

The Charlton chief has not been helped by hardly any players being out of contract this summer, making it harder for his to remodel the squad. Adam Chicksen was one of the few whose terms ran out and was released.