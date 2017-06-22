Public asked to take part in NHS consultation

The first of six public engagement meetings on the South East London Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) is due to be held on tonight, Thursday 22 June in Brixton at the Karibu Centre from 4.30-7.30pm.

It will take the form of a market place of stalls on different kinds of health care for two hours, followed by one hour for questions to be asked of a picked panel.

Topics the NHS have said will be discussed include:

how it can improve community care and care outside hospital

how different parts of the health and care system can work better together to give people the care they need

how it can best meet the rising demand for services from a growing and ageing population and respond to the financial pressures this places on the NHS

and what more it can do to stop people becoming unwell.

Campaign group Lambeth Keep Our NHS Public group, who believe the NHS plans include £1billion of savings in the next five years, says it has been refused the chance to have a stall. So its campaigners say they are going to have an alternative stall outside the venue with our banner and two leaflets of questions to ask – a short one – and a longer version for people who are more interested.

Our Healthier Lambeth 22 June 2017

4.30pm – 7.30pm, Karibu Education Centre, 7 Gresham Road, Brixton, London SW9 7PH

Our Healthier Lewisham 29 June 2017

5pm – 8pm, Civic Suite, Council Chamber & Upper Foyer, Lewisham Town Hall, 1 Catford Road, London SE6 4RU

Our Healthier Bexley 4 July 2017

10am – 1pm Applegarth Suite, Bexleyheath Marriott Hotel, 1 Broadway, Bexleyheath, DA6 7JZ

Our Healthier Southwark 11 July 2017

5pm – 8pm, Walworth Methodist Church, 54 Camberwell Road, London, SE5 0EW

Our Healthier Greenwich 13 July 2017

1pm – 4pm The Grand Salon, Charlton House, Charlton Road, London, SE7 8RE

Our Healthier Bromley 18 July 2017

1pm – 4pm Bromley Central Library (large and small hall), High Street, Bromley, BR1 1EX

Each event will have a number of stalls looking at major areas of health and care and how services locally and south east London are changing. These include local community care, urgent and emergency care, services for families (maternity and for children and young people), planned care, mental health services and how we can better use technology. Visitors can walk around and spend as much or as little time as they wish finding out more information and asking questions.

At the end of the event a panel of local clinicians and experts will answer questions.