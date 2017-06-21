Eltham Arts launch folk song CD in run up to July music fest

A CD with food inspired folk songs has been served up as part of the preparations for a communities music festival.

Eltham Arts celebrated the launch of its first folk CD featuring fifteen original songs on a culinary theme, composed and performed by musicians from across South East London. Contributors include Jim Radford who is a peace campaigner and the youngest know participant in the Allied invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.

The CD’s launch at the Bob Hope Theatre in Wychfield Road last week also celebrated the preparations for Eltham Music Festival Month which is to be held during July. The event is to include live music on three consecutive Saturdays in July in Passey Place off Eltham High Street , Jazz at Eltham Palace and Eltham Warren Golf Club, a folk and a classical concert in addition to events in Eltham’s Parks.

The limited edition professional CD A Plateful of Songs with tracks about food banks, sweets, pasta and turnips is the result of a competition run for the Eltham Arts Winter Festival 2016.

Eltham Arts Founder Gaynor Wingham said, “This CD has been an incredibly exciting project to be part of. We had a fantastic response to the competition last year – the entries were of a very high standard. I think the resulting CD represents well the range and diversity of musicality in the area and will be sure to intrigue and delight. A Plateful of Songs celebrates the creativity, talent and sense of community which we have in this part of London.”

Jim Radford, from Lewisham, whose track The Galleyboy’s Song features on the CD, said: “I am thrilled to have been chosen to contribute to this amazing CD which explores personal, historic and often nostalgic views on food and our relationship with it. I am sure it will give much pleasure to all those who listen to it for many years to come.”

The CD produced by Phil Saatchi and Alex Wingham which costs £8 can be purchased from Eltham Arts at www.elthamarts.org