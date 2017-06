Charlton have not made a fresh move for Rangers attacker Harry Forrester – but Karl Robinson admits there was a January approach.

The Addicks have been linked with a bid for the 26-year-old, who was born in Milton Keynes.

“I know Harry and I had his brother Remy [at Milton Keynes] for a period of time,” said Charlton manager Robinson. “We spoke to Glasgow Rangers in January about it but that was in January. We’ve not made any contact this window.”