Charlton Athletic reject fresh bid for Ricky Holmes – with more than one club chasing winger

Charlton have rejected a new bid for Ricky Holmes – with manager Karl Robinson revealing there is more than one club chasing the star winger.

Sheffield United have already had at least one offer knocked back by the Addicks.

And Robinson, when asked about progress with contract talks aimed at securing Holmes on a longer term deal in SE7, said: “We’re still in talks.

“We’re getting bids off one or two teams. I won’t say who. But we have rejected another bid.

“Ricky knows I want him to be at this football club this season. We’ve got to make sure the contract is right for him to help take this club forward.”

When asked by the South London Press if progress was being made, Robinson replied: “It is something I stay a little bit away from in some ways. I’m desperate for Ricky to be happy and here next year.

“I’d rather have a happy Ricky Holmes than an unhappy Ricky Holmes. We’ve got to make sure a player is in a good place and make sure we get that right. He knows how much I really want him to be here next year.”

Holmes has 12 months to run on his contract at Charlton.