Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Charlton Athletic reject fresh bid for Ricky Holmes – with more than...

Charlton Athletic reject fresh bid for Ricky Holmes – with more than one club chasing winger

By Richard Cawley -
0
2245
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes in action against Welling United in the opening pre-season friendly in July 2016

Charlton have rejected a new bid for Ricky Holmes – with manager Karl Robinson revealing there is more than one club chasing the star winger.

Sheffield United have already had at least one offer knocked back by the Addicks.

And Robinson, when asked about progress with contract talks aimed at securing Holmes on a longer term deal in SE7, said: “We’re still in talks.

“We’re getting bids off one or two teams. I won’t say who. But we have rejected another bid.

“Ricky knows I want him to be at this football club this season. We’ve got to make sure the contract is right for him to help take this club forward.”

When asked by the South London Press if progress was being made, Robinson replied: “It is something I stay a little bit away from in some ways. I’m desperate for Ricky to be happy and here next year.

“I’d rather have a happy Ricky Holmes than an unhappy Ricky Holmes. We’ve got to make sure a player is in a good place and make sure we get that right. He knows how much I really want him to be here next year.”

Holmes has 12 months to run on his contract at Charlton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton Athletic reject fresh bid for Ricky Holmes – with more than...