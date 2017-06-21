Charlton manager Karl Robinson: I wanted Bradford City to go up for Stuart McCall – but I also wanted his top talent

Charlton manager Karl Robinson landed top transfer target Mark Marshall last week – then revealed how easy it was to secure Bradford City’s star winger.

The 30-year-old will join the Addicks on July 1 when his deal at Valley Parade ends.

Marshall has signed until the summer of 2019. It is Robinson’s second raid on the beaten League One play-off finalists, with Billy Clarke the South London outfit’s first capture of the close season.

“Both of them didn’t need much talking to bring to the football club,” said Robinson. “I can honestly say I didn’t meet those two [before they came in to sign]. It was done over the phone – that’s how easy it was.

“They wanted to come to Charlton Athletic. They weren’t ones you have to wine and dine.

“Mark was one of our top targets. If you’re a fan of football and League One then you’ll know that he is regarded as one of the best wingers in the division.

“The biggest problem playing against him is that he can play off both feet. He can strike off his left or go down the right and use that foot. If you look at his goals last season they were a real variety – coming inside or outside.

“Statistically he put the most crosses in the box last season – when you’ve got strikers like Josh Magennis and Lee Novak then they should really thrive off that kind of service.”

Marshall was keen on a return to his London roots. He played non-league for Carshalton, Grays Athletic and Eastleigh before a jump into the professional game in 2008.

But he was forced to serve a two-year ban after failing a drugs test in 2011 for a banned stimulant.

“Before he had the ban he was tipped to go on to bigger and better things,” said Robinson.

“Unfortunately for him he had time out of the game and then went to Coventry. At Bradford he was a revelation, every time I watched him play he caused problems.”

If the Bantams had beaten Millwall at Wembley it could have derailed Charlton’s plans.

Our paper exclusively revealed in mid-April that Marshall was on Robinson’s wanted list. The Addicks boss said: “We had him and Billy Clarke earmarked. Stuart McCall was the best manager in the league last season – what he did and how he galvanised and brought players through was quite remarkable.

“I really wanted Bradford to go up for him, but I also very much wanted to sign his players as well.

“Mark is a little bit of a throwback – he’ll roll his sleeves up and leave his body on the pitch. He is similar to Ricky Holmes in some ways.

“Sometimes you have to bring them off the pitch to protect them.

“I’m trying to fill the dressing room with winners and people willing to push themselves beyond the call of duty.

“I want to replicate the honesty and integrity around the football club over the years since it came back to The Valley.

“One disconnection, maybe looking out it from the outside, was that the fans didn’t have an association with the players on the pitch.

“You’ve got to have that work ethic. I’m a fan of football and when I went to watch the team I supported all I required and requested was a work ethic, discipline and desire when wearing the shirt.

“These signings are good, honest people.”

“Mark can give us width, which is important. When we had Jay Dasilva on the left it allowed Ricky to play narrow. The other side has been a bit more disciplined. Chris Solly is the best right-back I’ve worked with – I think he’s that good.

“Him and Mark are going to get a tremendous understanding.

“There is more freedom down the left and a lot more structure down the right.

“I’m not finished in those areas. There are still a few more to come at the top end of the pitch.”