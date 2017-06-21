Millwall waiting to see if winger attends pre-season training

Fred Onyedinma’s future may become clearer next weekend – when Millwall discover if the winger reports for pre-season training.

The Lions squad are back in for fitness tests on Monday as they start their build-up for the new campaign.

Onyedinma is not duty-bound to attend as his contract with Millwall runs out at the end of this month.

He has been offered new terms, which prevents him moving on for nothing.

Although the 20-year-old is in a position to negotiate with other clubs – compensation will either need to be negotiated or be set by a tribunal – a free agent is also paid by his former club for July if they are not fixed up elsewhere.

Onyedinma could train with another team before the end of this month if he were to be given permission by the Lions, but that looks highly unlikely with his situation still firmly up in the air.

Millwall are not expecting right-back Shaun Cummings to accept the contract they tabled shortly after winning promotion to the Championship.

There is still a chance that an agreement can be reached with long-serving midfielder Jimmy Abdou, who would be due a testimonial if he commits to a 10th season at The Den.