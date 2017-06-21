Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Millwall waiting to see if winger attends pre-season training

Millwall waiting to see if winger attends pre-season training

By Richard Cawley -
0
1232
Fred Onyedinma AFC Wimbledon v Millwall, SkyBet League 1 , The Cherry Red Records Stadium, 2 January 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Fred Onyedinma’s future may become clearer next weekend – when Millwall discover if the winger reports for pre-season training.

The Lions squad are back in for fitness tests on Monday as they start their build-up for the new campaign.

Onyedinma is not duty-bound to attend as his contract with Millwall runs out at the end of this month.

He has been offered new terms, which prevents him moving on for nothing.

Although the 20-year-old is in a position to negotiate with other clubs – compensation will either need to be negotiated or be set by a tribunal – a free agent is also paid by his former club for July if they are not fixed up elsewhere.

Onyedinma could train with another team before the end of this month if he were to be given permission by the Lions, but that looks highly unlikely with his situation still firmly up in the air.

Millwall are not expecting right-back Shaun Cummings to accept the contract they tabled shortly after winning promotion to the Championship.

There is still a chance that an agreement can be reached with long-serving midfielder Jimmy Abdou, who would be due a testimonial if he commits to a 10th season at The Den.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall waiting to see if winger attends pre-season training