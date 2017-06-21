Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Catford murder probe: Man charged

Detectives investigating a murder in Catford have identified the victim and charged a man.

The victim has been formally identified as Mohamed Savare, 26, who lived in Bromley.

Erroll Hanson, 51, of Brownhill Road, SE6 was charged on Tuesday, June 20, with Mohamed’s murder, following an incident in the garden of a residential address in Brownhill Road, SE6 on Monday, June 19.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 21.

The investigation by the Homicide and Major Crime Command continues.

