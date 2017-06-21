2017-18 League One fixtures: Charlton face Bristol Rovers on opening day

Charlton begin their 2017-18 season at home to Bristol Rovers – and will be hoping for a repeat outcome from the previous campaign.

A Josh Magennis hat-trick earned the Addicks a 4-1 victory over the Gas on January 2, with the South Londoners even more emphatic winners – 5-1 – in the reverse fixture.

Charlton’s first League One away fixture is at Plymouth on August 12, three days prior they play at Exeter in the Carabao Cup.

The first South London derby is against AFC Wimbledon on October 28 at The Valley with the game at Kingsmeadow on March 3.

Charlton go to Southend on Boxing Day and host Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

The last home action is Blackburn Rovers (April 28) before a final day trip to Rochdale (May 5).