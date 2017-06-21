Wednesday, June 21, 2017
2017-18 League One fixtures: Charlton face Bristol Rovers on opening day

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Josh Magennis and Bristol Rovers' Lee Mansell

Charlton begin their 2017-18 season at home to Bristol Rovers – and will be hoping for a repeat outcome from the previous campaign.

A Josh Magennis hat-trick earned the Addicks a 4-1 victory over the Gas on January 2, with the South Londoners even more emphatic winners – 5-1 – in the reverse fixture.

Charlton’s first League One away fixture is at Plymouth on August 12, three days prior they play at Exeter in the Carabao Cup.

The first South London derby is against AFC Wimbledon on October 28 at The Valley with the game at Kingsmeadow on March 3.

Charlton go to Southend on Boxing Day and host Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

The last home action is Blackburn Rovers (April 28) before a final day trip to Rochdale (May 5).

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

