2017-18 fixtures: Millwall renew Leeds rivalry with Den date set for September 16

Millwall face an away day as they kick-off life in the Championship – with an August 5 trip to Nottingham Forest.

The 2017-18 fixtures were announced this morning and the Lions, fresh from League One play-off final success, head to the City Ground on the opening day.

The follow up with three successive games at The Den when you add in their Carabao Cup tie against Stevenage as following that fixture they host Bolton Wanderers, promoted automatically last season, and Ipswich Town on August 12 and 15.

The month ends with a match at Bristol City (August 26) and then home to Norwich (August 26).

Leeds United come to South London on September 16 with the return at Elland Road on January 26.

Millwall are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

The Lions finish the season with home games against Fulham (April 21) and Aston Villa (May 6) with a road trip to Middlesbrough (April 28).