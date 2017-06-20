Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Residents and shoppers evacuated as Second World War shell is found

By Toby Porter -
Firefighters carried out a controlled explosion after an unexploded Second World War shell was discovered in Penge.

The ammunition was found in Kingswood Road, less than 200 yards from Penge East, Penge West rail stations, a Homebase store and busy shops and a cordon was set up to keep out members of the public.

More than 20 people were evacuated from shops and homes in the area after the discovery, at 1pm.

The 70-year-old shell was taken to nearby Betts Park where a controlled explosion was carried out. Residents and shoppers have since returned to the area.

 

Penge and Cator Police tweeted: “Unexploded WW2 Bomb discovered Kingswood Road . Cordons are in place. Disruptions will be kept to a minimum. Please do not be alarmed.”

