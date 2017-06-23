No, I’m not going to write about the puppy.

I’m also not going to write too much about my mother. She has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s and in one of the last articles I mentioned that I had found her secret stash of tablets in a plastic pink box.

Over the past few months she has been selective about the type of colour drug she has been taking. It hasn’t affected her and she is doing fine without them and the doctor has agreed to stop prescribing them. However, the other day, I was rummaging through her cupboards again and found another two little containers stuffed to the brim with her tablets, all the yellow ones, the pick ones, the blue ones and the pink and white ones.

A mixture of blood pressure tablets, heart tablets and tablets to protect your stomach from the other tablets. So, I have no idea how long this has been going on for. For all I know it could be years.

But, what dawned on me recently is the fact that she is absolutely perfectly fine without these cocktail of tablets that she has been taking or in her case not taking for many years. What a waste of money. I have to say, personally I am glad she’s not been taking them.

Of course, once the GP had confirmed that she is perfectly fine without them, why on earth was she prescribed all these tablets to begin with? How much money has been wasted on my mother? She’s at an age that she doesn’t pay for her prescriptions.

So how much is it actually costing the NHS? How many other patients are there out there being prescribed drugs they don’t really need? How many are also hiding them away because really they don’t want to be taking so many tablets.

Perhaps GPs really need to cut down on the amount of prescription drugs they are dishing out to people. Are they all really necessary? Look at my mother’s case, four tablets were not necessary at all.

So how many more millions of drugs are being given out to people because that seems to be the only option? There are other options, but for some reason the issuing of drugs has become the only option.

Or is the NHS so cemented in their relationship with pharmaceutical companies that they are happy to be spending millions of pounds on drugs that probably work just as much as a Smartie? Now, I’m not saying to people out there who are on similar concoctions of drugs to stop taking them, I am merely highlighting that in my mother’s case.

They have been wasted and more importantly why were they prescribed to her in the first place? Perhaps at the time they were needed, but why let her continue being on them without considering stopping them once her symptoms had improved. Instead she has been left on tablets for years.

Why don’t we look more to alternative cures, hold off diving straight for the tablets, perhaps give the patient a dietary plan, an exercise plan, a relaxing plan, a yoga plan, a stretching plan, a drink so many litres of water a day plan, anything, other than straight for the tablets. Surely in the age that we live in there are alternative choices we can make and surely there should be more buy in from the GPs.

The amount of money they could be saving by not prescribing drugs but an alternative cure could be huge. Perhaps GPs are scared to do that as they may find that eventually people will have no need for them or for their tablets.

I have to say that since my mum has stopped taking these tablets, she does seem a lot better and a lot happier. Perhaps there is something in stopping prescription drugs after all.