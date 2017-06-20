Greenwich’s action plan for cleaner air formally launched

Pictured Cllr Danny Thorpe trying out a power assisted bike with from left to right Razine Bossert, Logan Bossert and Riley Bossert from Haimo School in Eltham. The school has been working on a number of green projects with the council and the children have been carrying out air quality tests.

Greenwich formally launched its latest action plan to reduce health harming pollution on a national day to promote clean air and urged everyone to do what they can to help. The council held events across the borough to promote National Clean Air Day last Wednesday and launched the Greenwich Air Quality Action Plan 2017 to 2012.

Events including one at the Greenwich Centre in Trafalgar Road included the chance to try out electric power assisted bikes and the promotion of the ongoing offer in the Greenwich Low Emission Zone for people to trial one of the bikes for just £10 for four weeks. One of the key messages was to encourage drivers to reduce “idling” their engines to help reduce harmful pollution from vehicles.

It was flagged up that in Greenwich town centre 26.1 per cent of harmful Nitrogen Dioxide NO2 emissions and 39.2 per cent of particulate emissions PM10 – which are harmful dusts – come from private cars.

The new action plan aims to build upon work undertaken since the first plan in 2002 which set up Low Emission area for the major developments at Greenwich Peninsula, Millennium Village, The Warren, Tripcock Point and Love Lane. Past work has also seen a network of automatic air quality monitors for N02 and PM10 increased to 11 making it the most extensive in London.

Highlighting the need for more work the plan notes that Greenwich is ranked the 14th most affected London Borough from the health impacts from poor air – children and those with existing heart and lung conditions are the most at risk.

The council has developed action in six broad areas which are to reduce emissions from developments and buildings, increase awareness of air quality issues to encourage people to make helpful changes, reducing the use of diesel fuelled vehicles with high N02 emissions used for deliveries and services in the borough, clean up the council’s own vehicles, target hotspots with a combination of measures and encourage a move away from the use of cars to walking, cycling and ultra low emission vehicles such as those powered by electric.

The action plan notes that road transport is the source of 56.9 per cent of NO2 pollution in the borough and 44.3 per cent of PM10. And maps show the highest concentrations are around the main A roads and the town centres of Greenwich,Woolwich and Eltham.

Deputy leader councillor Danny Thorpe, told The Mercury: “The plan brings together all our work around the issue and gives us a set of clear priorities. We are setting up an Air Quality Task Force bringing it all together. There is a whole range of things we can do in the borough. But we are just one player in a complex situation. Trafalgar Road for example is one of the main roads though the borough which is the responsibility of Transport for London and around 70 per cent of N02 comes from their buses so we are working with the London Mayor who is making the transport fleet greener. It is a program which is being rolled out.

‘To encourage the use of cleaner electric vehicles we want to increase the amount of charge points – we have about 25 but we want to have them right across the borough so everyone has access to them”

“Currently much of the public space is predominately for cars and we want to change the balance by having more bus and cycle lanes – reclaim space from the cars. Also the Car Free Sundays in Greenwich which we are having this week – it is really popular people really love it and we hope to roll out to Eltham and Woolwich

“We want to encourage people to cycle more and address concerns over safety by encouraging the use of the Quiteways and and back streets. And to make the streets healthier we want to have more pocket parks for people.

We will be continuing our work to clean up our fleet of vehicles and we are about to trial a fully electric refuse collecting machine. We are also encouraging other companies such as Lidl and organisations in the borough such as the University of Greenwich to use cleaner vehicles.

Cllr Thorpe is in agreement with the borough’s campaign groups such as East Greenwich Residents Association on the huge issue of air pollution in the area. However unlike the campaigners he supports the proposed Silvertown Tunnel under the Thames by the Blackwall Tunnel and the Cruise Liner station.

He said: “East Greenwich suffers from being adjacent to the Blackwall Tunnel there is no doubt about that – but the Silvertown Tunnel will get he traffic moving which will help cut down on the pollution.

In response to the campaign for a cleaner on site fuel for the Cruise Liner station to supply for visiting ships so they do not use diesel he said: “We made a diligent assessment of this and the judicial review agreed we had taken a decision on this with the correct evidence. The EU emission control actually prevents the most polluting ships coming into the River Thames.