Bus trip to see Greenwich’s other treasures and raise cash for volunteer work

A volunteer charity is launching a tour to take Greenwich’s tourists and residents off the beaten track and see some of the borough’s other treasures.

Volunteers Greenwich has launched its Greenwich Bus Tours to both showcase the borough and to raise revenue to support its other vital works under its newly set up social enterprise company Envolve Partnerships Ltd.

The first tour is to take in one of London’s finest Jacobean Mansions, a tower which offers 365 views up to 30 miles, and a visit to one of the world’s largest movable flood barriers. The trip to Charlton House, Sevendroog Castle in Eltham and the Thames Barrier at Woolwich includes a commentary along the journey to flag up other places of interest and some quirky details delivered by volunteers. The tour is to conclude by taking people to the famed viewing point of Canary Wharf and the City at Greenwich Park.

For the bus tours the charity has teamed up with Visit Greenwich and Pathways 21 a community transport social enterprise. The pilot project has been funded by the City Bridge Trust Stepping Stones Programme and is sponsored by London South East College.

Liz Cutajar, told The Mercury: “Its our first initiative for Evolve which we set up to generate funds for work we want to do but cannot charge for. It will also provide volunteer opportunities and the chance for people to gain training and qualifications in tourism. It also a way of supporting local groups who run attractions by bringing them more visitors. Sevendroog is run by a trust and most of the work is by volunteers and Charlton House is run by the Greenwich Heritage Trust.”

The co-ordinator of Greenwich Bus Tours said: “It will also increase the offer for tourists. Often people just visit the Greenwich Maritime Site for half a day and then go back to central London – so its a way to encourage them to stay longer. We are hoping to expand to offer a variety of tours to visit other places such as Woolwich Barracks and Eltham Palace and then others with themes such as an art tour and even a film location tour.”

Mo Adams, who is one to the volunteers geared up to do the commentary, told The Mercury: “I have also been doing lots of research asking people what they think about the tour idea and there has been lots of interest so its really great to see this idea come to fruition. I have been a Greenwich volunteer since the run up to the Olympics and where I was a team leader for the volunteers around Greenwich.”

Councillor Denise Scott-McDonald, the cabinet member for culture, who joined the trip, said: “The Royal Borough of Greenwich is delighted to support this venture which will encourage visitors and locals alike to explore more of what our wonderful borough has to offer.”

THE TRIP

The running commentary as the bus sets off from Greenwich and travels along Crooms Hill covers afternoon tea in The Fan Museum’s orangery overlooking its secret Japanese gardens, a frequently spotted ghostly procession of women and the former home of Benjamin Waugh who founded the NSPCC. There is plenty of history to entertain travellers as the bus heads along Shooters Hill through Blackheath from its role hosting Danish evaders and the Peasants Revolt to highway men including legendary Dick Turpin. There is also lots of anecdotes about the cave system under the heath where popular raucous parties had to be closed down in 1853.

The first stop is Charlton House where visitor assistant Megan Cable highlights its history from being built in 1607 to 1612 as the home of Andrew Newton the tutor to Henry Prince of Wales the son of King James 1.

She shows us the Mulberry Tree in the grounds which is one of the first brought into the country by James 1 to encourage the silk trade, the original fire places, the remaining Jacobean chimney stacks and beautiful strap work plaster work on the ceilings.

There is a great little tea rooms with windows thrown open to the beautiful gardens which also include a secret one. The exhibits include a set of photographs taken by Country Life Magazine in 1909 which show the mansion in use as a family home before it came into the council’s ownership in 1920. Megan also shared the news that the summer house designed by Inigo Jones, which is currently used as public toilets is to be renovated to its former glory.

The next stop in a countryside setting close to Oxleas Wood is Sevendroog Castle where we meet Laura Allan the heritage manager and trust volunteer Andrew Bullivant. As Laura says the tower, which includes a spiral staircase with a few rooms for events, affords the most “gorgeous view”. In fact the 365 panorama of London and beyond stretches 33 miles toDunstable Downs and 29 miles to Windsor Castle.

The triangular 63 metre tower was commissioned in 1784 by grieving widow Lady Ann James of Eltham as a memorial to her husband Commodore Sir William James. Its name is based upon Suvarndurg Castle of the coast of India which the East India Company employee defeated alleged “pirates”. The attraction re opened to the public in 2014 which was 10 years after a community trust was formed to save it after the council closed it down due to lack of funds.

Laura said: “This bus trip is great news for as it will bring more people up here. We are a small independent trust and we rely on entrance fees and renting out spaces for events like weddings to keep going. It is run mainly by volunteers- its been a big community effort to keep it going.”

Back on the bus the commentary covers the former Royal Herbert Hospital in Shooters Hill created to treat the soldiers returning from the Crimean War and one of the first to be built to Florence Nightingale’s guidelines of having wards with pure air and day light. There is also lots to keep us entertained on the spectacular Woolwich Barracks and St George’s Church, The 02 and Charlton Football Club.

The next stop is the Thames Barrier glistening in the sunlight. Its hardly a secret being one of the world’s largest movable flood barriers which spans 520 metres across the River Thames. But its great to see it close up and the visitor centre has both models and films to show how it 10 steel gates works to protect Londoners from flooding. There is also a popular cafe with lovely views, riverside walks and a children’s playground.

Mo Adams from Volunteers Greenwich gives the commentary here explaining how it has been protecting London from flooding due to tidal surges since 1982 and that it was built following devastating floods in both 1928 and 1953. She highlighted that in 2013/14 it had to close 50 times but only once in the following two years and twice this year.

And so it back to Greenwich with the lift to the famous view certainly providing respite from slogging up the hill.

Greenwich Bus Tours will run weekly on Thursdays from 29 June from 10.15am to 1.30pm. Tickets cost £35 for adults, £22 for children and £106 for a family ticket for two adults and two children. The pick-up point is on Stockwell Street opposite the Café Rouge and Ibis Hotel, and drop-off is in the same place or the Royal Observatory.

To book onto a tour, visit www.visitgreenwich.org.uk/greenwich-bus-tour/