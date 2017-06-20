‘I played music to block out sounds of attack’

A 10-year-old Irish dancer who won the British title was caught up in the terror attack at London Bridge days later.

Now Sophia Larking is offering to perform for any community groups to help them – but also to help rebuild her shattered confidence.

The pupil, of Alfred Salter Primary School in Rotherhithe, was staying with her grandmother Maureen Lynch in Park Street on the night of the attacks – she had already fallen asleep when the terrorists drove along London Bridge and began stabbing their victims.

Her mother Monica Larking said: “She was excited to have a sleepover at my mum’s and I left them at 9.10pm that evening.

“By 10.10pm, I had her and my mum on the phone crying about what was happening. I was hoping to get to Park Street to pick them both up, but all the roads were closed. It was the scariest evening of our lives.

“There was shouting, sirens, and they heard shooting. They barricaded themselves in. My mum played music to block out the noise. But Sophia was worried because I could not get close to her – it must have been very scary.”

Sophia, a member of Carragher Academy dance school in Abbey Street, Bermondsey, won the 10 and under intermediate level British Open Championships in Irish dancing at Bishop Justice College, Bromley, on May 28.

“She has been dancing since she was four, but it was unexpected,” said Monica. “She has a lot of confidence issues – she does not speak openly much or perform willingly. She can get upset going on stage.

“It can be hard to get her to dance in competitions. We went along just hoping to have a good day, so to win it was amazing.

“She is very good technically but normally comes third, fourth or fifth, so when she was still on the podium as they called third, then second, she was mouthing towards her teachers ‘Really? Really?’ “She was ecstatic – she could not believe it.

“It was very emotional. It is a big title. Now we want to use her title to help out – promote charities and dance at events.

“Being caught up in Borough Market has affected her massively. Winning had really helped but she did not have time to really appreciate it before the attack. I wanted to keep that bubbly, fun-loving 10-year-old.

“But she has gone back in her shell again. She has struggled with routine things like going to school. She is very upset in the evenings.

“She has been wondering when the next attack is going to come. She keeps worrying what will happen if one does and one of us is caught up in it.

“But we do want to help out with community events – schools, fetes, Bermondsey Carnival – anything we can.”

To feature Sophia at your event, contact her mother on monicalarking@gmail.com.