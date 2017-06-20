Fire fighter uses TV knowledge to help deliver roadside baby Jeremy

A fire fighter used her knowledge from TV’s One Born Ever Minute helped deliver a baby boy on a busy roadside.

Fire fighters received a call to deliver a baby – called Jeremy- on the side of Eltham Road in Lee Green this morning.

The White Watch at Lee Green fire station were just finishing their shift around 8 o’clock when there was a knock on the door from a police community support officer. He asked the fire crew to help a lady in labour who was in the back seat of her car with her partner and teenage daughter.

The crew ran across the road and got to work quickly, setting up a salvage sheet for privacy on the roadside of the busy A20 and then helped the father to deliver the baby boy, who came very quickly.

Crew Manager Liz George assisted with the birth: “I arrived just as the baby’s head was appearing. I’ve had no kids myself and the only knowledge I have is from watching Channel 4’s ‘One Born Every Minute’. I kept the lady calm and reassured her and twenty minutes later the baby boy was born and I caught the baby. Thankfully an ambulance arrived soon after to cut the chord.

“I feel so happy and honoured to be part of this really important event in this family’s life. Both the new mum and dad were absolutely thrilled. They called the baby Jeremy.

“This happy event just goes to show always expect the unexpected in this job. One day you are a fire fighter and the next you are a midwife.”