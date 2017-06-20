Care home users in Borough give a (robotic) seal of approval

Science fiction is full of homicidal androids. Movies like Alien, Elysium, Transformers, Terminator and Westworld depict a nightmare future where machines menace the world.

But science reality is proving a lot more cuddly. A white fluffy robotic harp seal is proving that artificial intelligence and machine men don’t all have to be about mass murder and ruling the world. This ball of fur is producing therapeutic benefits for users of a Southwark centre for the elderly. Age UK Lewisham & Southwark is using cutting-edge technology, in the shape of an android mammal called Paro which was bought with funding from Aberdeen Asset Management, in its work with older people at its Stones End Day Centre, Scovell Road, Borough.

The base became the first day centre in the UK to use the device, which gives stress relief, relaxation and motivation to users, particularly to people with dementia. Cats and dogs are often used as therapeutic companions for older people in care settings, but the seal was designed for hospitals and care centres where live animals can’t be used.

It has tactile, light, audition, temperature and posture sensors, so can detect people and “perceive” its environment – it senses being stroked and can recognise the direction of voice and words, such as its name, greeting and praise.

By interacting with people, Paro responds as if it is alive, moving its head and limbs, making sounds, and reacting to them. Paro also imitates the voice of a real baby harp seal. Stones End Centre staff talked about the benefits they have seen since introducing the device last year. Paro reduces stress, improves relaxation and motivation and increases interaction between users and staff. It’s one of a range of enjoyable and therapeutic opportunities provided for older people who attend Stones End.

Jack Leahy, deputy manager of Age UK Lewisham and Southwark Stones End Centre said: “We’re keen to try out innovative and creative ideas and we introduced Paro the robotic seal, based on research that showed the benefits that it could deliver.

“It’s become a popular resource and is part of a range of therapies and activities that our centre users enjoy.

“Our aim as a charity is to reduce social isolation among older people and in our area, 60 per cent of whom report feeling alone.

“For some, coming to the centre is their only outing in a week.”

The centre received £10,000 from Aberdeen Asset Management’s Charitable Foundation to support its deputy manager in developing and managing students and volunteers who stage a wide range of activities to cater for the needs of all older people. Claire Drummond, head of charitable giving at Aberdeen Asset Management said: “We help many charities and causes, and have given donations to help build a cricket pavilion or for the purchase equipment for a neonatal unit, but this is the first time we have ever been part of a project to purchase a robotic seal.

“Staff from our London office wanted to support this key resource for older people living in the Southwark district which provides access to a wide range of stimulating and therapeutic things to do. “With an ageing population, this is meaningful work and we are pleased to offer assistance to the communities in which we operate.”