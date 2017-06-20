Teen charged with the murder of Adam Chambers in Charlton

Detectives investigating the murder of Adam Chambers in Charlton have charged a man.

Felou Abadja, 19, of Greenwich was charged with murder today and is due to appear via virtual court at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Adam Chambers was pronounced dead after being found suffering from being stabbed behind Phipps House off Woolwich Road on Tuesday June 13. Shocked family and friends have left a huge number of floral and written tributes to the 30 year old who was well known in the area.

Police were called on Tuesday June 13 at around 5.45pm by London Ambulance Service.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found Adam injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6.30pm and a post-mortem examination held the following day gave cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4205, or contact police via 101 or Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.