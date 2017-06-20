Man dies in dock tragedy

A 26-year-old man died despite a concerted rescue operation after disappearing in water in soaring temperatures.

But a 13-year-old boy managed to clamber from the water as divers mounted a rescue bid after being called to the scene by cops.

Emergency services rushed to Greenland Dock, in Surrey Quays, at around 8.20pm on Saturday, when the weekend temperatures reached 30C, after being told two people were in the water. Emergency crews helped pull the teenager from the water after a two-hour operation, as anxious crowds gathered to watch.

But the man could not be found – his body was pulled from the water on Sunday morning, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Police were called at around 8.20pm on June 17 to reports of two people in the water at Greenland Dock. “Officers, including the Marine Policing Unit, attended and found that one of those people – a boy believed aged 13 – had managed to get out of the water. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and subsequently discharged. “The second person, a 26-year-old man, could not be found.

“London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and the Harbour Master also attended and rescue units entered the water but the man was not found. “On Sunday the body of a man was recovered from the water – next of kin have been informed. “The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”