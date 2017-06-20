Murder enquiry after stabbed man found in Catford garden

A murder enquiry has been launched after a man was found stabbed in a Catford garden

Police were called to Brownhill Road at 5.10am on Monday, 19 June 19 to reports that a man was injured. Officers attended and found a man in the garden of a residential premises suffering from stab wounds.

The man who, it is believed, did not live at the address was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, aged in his early 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being treated in hospital for injuries.

Enquiries continue.