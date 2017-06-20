Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Murder enquiry after stabbed man found in Catford garden

Murder enquiry after stabbed man found in Catford garden

By Mandy Little -
0
40

A murder enquiry has been launched after a man was found stabbed in a Catford garden

Police were called to Brownhill Road at 5.10am  on Monday, 19 June 19 to reports that a man was injured. Officers attended and found a man in the garden of a residential premises suffering from stab wounds.

The man who, it is believed, did not live at the address was pronounced dead at the scene.   A man, aged in his early 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being treated in hospital for injuries.

Enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Murder enquiry after stabbed man found in Catford garden