Greenwich sexual health lecturer recognised by the Queen

A sexual health lecturer has been recognised for his services to nursing and education by the Queen

Dr David Evans of the University of Greenwich has received an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The former Catholic priest who is one of leading authorities in the country on sexual health said: “Facilitating learning and research in sexual health and HIV studies since 1990 fills me with sheer joy. The audiences are primarily nurses and midwives, but many other healthcare professionals too.

The Greenwich resident, said: “If each one of the thousands of students and professionals I have taught over the years goes away and does just one thing positive, to intentionally promote sexual health and well-being of their clients, then the work of teaching has impacted the nation’s health by thousands of per cent. That’s the honour, passion and joy I have for teaching.”

Dr Evans was awarded a prestigious National Teaching Fellowship in 2014 for the ‘sustained contribution’ for more than two decades. He teaches students from undergraduate to doctoral level and developed the university’s widely acclaimed Sexual Health Skills course. The course, which has enabled more than 2,500 registered professionals across the world to develop their understanding and skills, is also now the compulsory core course within the university’s BSc Sexual Health programme.

Dr Evans is due to be presented with his honour at an nvestiture at Buckingham Palace later this year.