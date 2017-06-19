Exclusive: Millwall close to deal for Wolves midfielder George Saville

Millwall are close to a permanent deal for Wolves midfielder George Saville.

The South London Press understands that the 24-year-old is set for a return to the The Den after a couple of spells on loan with the Championship new boys.

The expected capture of Saville is not going to change Millwall’s push for Ryan Leonard, who is keen on a move away from Southend United after bids were tabled by the Lions and Sheffield United.

Wolves paid £1million to sign all-action Saville from Chelsea in 2014.

Saville joined the west London outfit in 2004 and the Lions were his first loan destination while on their books in 2013 as he made his senior debut against Leeds in March.

He was back with Millwall during the 2015-16 campaign and in total has featured 18 times for the club.

Saville has previously had loan spells with Brentford and Bristol City.

It is set to be a double raid by the Lions on Wolves with winger Jed Wallace set to sign later this week. A fee has been agreed between the two clubs, with the delay being that he is away on holiday until later in the week.