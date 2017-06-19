Man stabbed in East Dulwich

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was stabbed in East Dulwich.

Police were on scene dealing with a road traffic collision in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, SE22 at around 13:20hrs on Sunday, June 18, when the victim, a 26-year-old man, drove into the cordon and told officers he had been stabbed.

The man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to hospital where he remains with non-life threatening and non-life changing injuries.

The victim was driving north along Lordship Lane, towards Grove Vale, prior to stopping to get help from the police.

Whilst detectives are trying to establish the exact time and location of the stabbing, they believe it occurred shortly before 13:20hrs in the vicinity of Lordship Lane or Sydenham Hill area.

No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information to contact them on 020 8247 4863. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

To give information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.