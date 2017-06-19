Monday, June 19, 2017
Charlton defender Konsa gets return date after World Cup glory with England under-20s

By Richard Cawley -
Ezri Konsa Charlton Athletic v Gillingham, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 17 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Ezri Konsa’s return to pre-season will be at the start of Charlton’s training camp in Ireland.

The highly-rated defender was part of the England under-20 squad which won the World Cup in South Korea – making his Three Lions debut in the semi-final win over Italy.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson said: “We’ve been quite regular with the texts – wishing him luck and congratulating him.

“Ezri will fly direct to Dublin on July 7. He’s got three weeks to have a holiday.

“Ezri is a naturally fit boy who has been training to the maximum, even if he didn’t get many game minutes. Two or three days training and he’ll be able to go straight into matches.”

