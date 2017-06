Greenwich Borough have lost the services of Mohamed Eisa – with the winger determined to land a move into the professional game.

The winger, 23, has scored 57 goals in 100 games for the Ryman League Division One South side and was part of their SCEFL title-winning side in 2015-16.

“The club maintain a proud stance to not stand in the way of our number of talented young players if they attempt to move into the professional game,” said Greenwich in a statement.