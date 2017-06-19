Charlton swoop for highly-rated Reading winger Fosu

Charlton have landed Reading winger Tariqe Fosu – agreeing a compensation package for the Reading winger.

The 21-year-old was out of contract at the end of this month but a fee was still liable as he is under the age of 24 and was offered fresh terms by the Royals.

Fosu has signed a two-year deal with Charlton and becomes their third signing after the additions of Billy Clarke and Mark Marshall from Bradford City.

Robinson told the club’s official website: “He’s someone I was excited to buy as soon as I knew we could get him in. He’s one that excites fans, his feet are phenomenal and hopefully we’ll be seeing flashes of that next season.

“He’s great behind the striker and can play off one of the wings if needed. Tariqe is definitely one for the future. We’re building a squad of hungry players that want to play for the club. He wants to be here and that’s important for us.”

Fosu completed his medical and agreed terms last week but a delay at Reading’s end meant the transfer could not be announced until today.

Fosu said: “As soon as it came about, I thought it was a massive opportunity for me. It’s a big club and I’m ready to get started. I’ve got a few mates that have played for Charlton and are at Charlton as well, so I spoke with them.

“When I heard Karl was in for me that was massive, it made the decision for me. He’s worked with a lot of young players so hopefully I can produce for him.”

“I like to excite the fans, I’m tricky with a bit of pace. Hopefully I can get some goals and assists as well.

“I’m ready to get started and hopefully I can score a few goals, set some up for the team and push for promotion.”

Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire said: “Tariqe has been on our radar for a while. He further strengthens our attacking line and he plays the type of football that suits Karl’s style of play.”