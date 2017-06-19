Monday, June 19, 2017
Addicks boss puts midfielder transfer plans on hold as Kashi set to hand him pre-season boost

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ahmed Kashi celebrates scoring his sides third goal

Ahmed Kashi could be set to hand Charlton a boost by being ready to start pre-season training later this month.

The Algerian international looked like being a rare overseas success for the Addicks before suffering an Achilles problem which has seen him play twice since September 2015.

Kashi has not featured at all since the South London club were relegated from the Championship.

“A medical team in Qatar are running through various tests and reading between the lines he is coming through them,” said Charlton manager Karl Robinson. “I’ve not met him yet but he’s back in London this week and will start pre-season next Monday.

“What I’m hearing is that he wants to be at Charlton next season.

“I’ve watched four or five of his games, everybody speaks of his ability.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming him back. We probably do need another midfielder but I’ll see where Kashi is first.”

