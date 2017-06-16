A festive robber has been sentenced to seven years

A man who committed a spree of robberies in Greenwich over the festive period has been jailed.

Alex McGuinness, 34 of Wellington Gardens in Charlton was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday June 15. The 34-year-old had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Friday March 31 to four counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. A count of attempted robbery and a further count of possession of an offensive weapon were ordered to lie on file.

The court heard that from Christmas Eve 2016 through to New Year’s Day 2017, McGuiness committed a string of robberies at a chemist and different convenience stores across Greenwich. He stole varying amounts of money and scratch cards from multiple venues where he produced knives and threatened staff.

CCTV from some of the locations provided officers from Greenwich Crime Squad with images of McGuinness and through their investigation they were able to identify and link him to all of the offences. He was arrested on Thursday January 12 and charged the following day.

PC Simon Davey, from Greenwich Crime Squad, said: “These were a series of particularly nasty and violent offences. The Greenwich Crime Squad is dedicated to putting violent offenders like McGuinness behind bars, and I am pleased today to see that justice has been served. Greenwich will be a safer place with him in prison.”