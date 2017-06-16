Charlton fatal stabbing victim named and appeal for help to trace two suspects.

Adam Chambers, died from a stab wound to the chest in an incident behind Phipps House, off Woolwich Road in Charlton on Tuesday June 13. A huge amount of flowers and tributes have been laid a the scene to the 30-year-old.

A murder investigation has been launched and officers want help to trace two men described as black and aged around 20 years old who made off in the direction of Troughton Road.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly before 5.45pm and London’s Air Ambulance also attended. Adam was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly before 6.30pm.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday June 14 at Greenwich Mortuary gave cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Watling, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to trace two men who were seen near to the location before they made off on foot towards Troughton Road.

“They are both described as black men, aged around 20 years. One man was taller than the other, and both were wearing dark clothing. I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, to call police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the HMCC incident room on 020 8721 4205 or alternatively to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.