Charlton Athletic’s patience pays off as they land top summer transfer target Mark Marshall from Bradford City

Charlton have made Bradford winger Mark Marshall their second signing of the summer.

The South London Press revealed on April 19 that the Addicks were keen on the 29-year-old.

But it was a waiting game for Charlton while the Bantams pushed for promotion to the Championship, their dreams ending after play-off final defeat to Millwall in May.

Marshall, 30, has signed a two-year contract with the South London club.

Charlton manager Karl Robinson told the club’s website: “He’s a very good League One player and someone that we’ve been after and been one of our main targets.

“He’s somebody that, over the last two seasons, has come of age. He’s gone to Bradford and become one of the most effective wingers in the division. When you look at him and Billy [Clarke] they were massive parts behind Bradford’s success last year. They know how to play together and are very efficient in what they do.

“He can play off both feet, he’s quick, he’s a winger and he’s aggressive in everything he does. He’s from London and he wants to play for Charlton.”

Marshall said: “It’s a dream come true, as a youth you always want to play for a local team. Being back home and being around a big club with a big history, it’s a big thing for me. I’m looking to come and hit the ground running.

“It’s one of the teams I grew up in and around and you always want to be a part of it.”

Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire said: “We have been watching Mark for a while. Coming into the summer he was a key target for us and we’re very pleased to welcome him to The Valley.”