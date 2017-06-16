Friday, June 16, 2017
Wigan swoop for Charlton defender Thomas

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Terell Thomas

Wigan have announced they will sign Terell Thomas when the Charlton Athletic defender’s deal ends on July 1.

The 21-year-old defender has signed a 12-month deal with the Latics, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

Thomas spent the last campaign on loan at Woking and was released by the Addicks earlier in the summer.

New Wigan boss Paul Cook said: “A tall central defender with a good touch and athletic, Terell has become available and is one the recruitment department have been looking at. We want him to develop with us this season.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

