Pensions chief made CBE in birthday honours

A community figure has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Department for Work and Pensions employee Charlotte Clark has been honoured with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE ) for services to the Department.

Ms Clark has worked for the Department for 23 years.

She is known for being the Department’s link with private pensions and other relevant bodies.

Ms Clark, 44, who lives in Lambeth, South London, said: “I’m still very surprised by the award but very pleased. It does feel a bit strange when so many colleagues are much more deserving of recognition.

“But I hope my team, in particular, see it as recognition of all of their great work to improve pension savings.”

This comes as 19 staff across DWP have been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2017. They have been honoured for going above and beyond in their duties and making a real difference in their day to day lives.