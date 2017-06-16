Saturday, June 17, 2017
Pensions chief made CBE in birthday honours

Pensions chief made CBE in birthday honours

By Toby Porter -
0
13
Charlotte Clarke

A community figure has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Department for Work and Pensions employee Charlotte Clark has been honoured with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE ) for services to the Department.

Ms Clark has worked for the Department for 23 years.

She is known for being the Department’s link with private pensions and other relevant bodies.

Ms Clark, 44, who lives in Lambeth, South London, said: “I’m still very surprised by the award but very pleased. It does feel a bit strange when so many colleagues are much more deserving of recognition.

“But I hope my team, in particular, see it as recognition of all of their great work to improve pension savings.”

This comes as 19 staff across DWP have been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2017. They have been honoured for going above and beyond in their duties and making a real difference in their day to day lives.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Pensions chief made CBE in birthday honours