Charlton set to confirm appointment of Lee Bowyer – as Robinson thanks outgoing coach

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic assistant first team coach Lee Bowyer (left) and Charlton Athletic First Team Coach Chris O'Loughlin

Charlton are set to confirm their coaching set-up next week – with manager Karl Robinson thanking Chris O’Loughlin for helping during his bedding-in process in SE7.

The Addicks will bring Lee Bowyer onto their backroom team on a permanent basis with club captain Johnnie Jackson taking on a player-coach role.

O’Loughlin joined Charlton’s coaching staff after Russell Slade’s sacking.

Robinson opted to keep the Irishman as part of his coaching set-up. The 38-year-old has managed at Sint-Truiden, also under the control of Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet.

“Whether people want to believe it or not, I thought it was important coming to a football club not knowing the owner and Katrien [Meire, chief executive] who I could learn a little about,” said Robinson.

“I was interested in Chris. He’d gained promotion to the Belgian top-flight, plus he’d worked in South Africa. He’d done a lot of things.

“He was always going to go back with me, Johnnie and Lee there. Lee’s back from holiday this week and they’ll be an announcement released in due course.

“I want to thank Chris in relation of learning how things work. The fans won’t always be happy with that but I have to make sure Charlton are going in the right direction.”

