Charlton will head to Exeter City in the first round of the Carabao Cup – despite a faulty graphic also suggesting they had been paired with Cheltenham Town.

The draw for the first round of the newly-sponsored League Cup took place in Bangkok, Thailand today.

The Addicks face Exeter for the first time since January 2012, Danny Green’s 55th-minute goal sealing a 1-0 away victory.

Millwall have been drawn at home to Stevenage while AFC Wimbledon host Championship outfit Brentford.